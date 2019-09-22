Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Holding Has Boosted by Stadium Capital Management Llc; British Columbia Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Take (TTWO) by $649,411 as Market Valuation Rose

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 5,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 77,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.82M, down from 83,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 1.18 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 21,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 421,658 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19 million, up from 400,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.90M market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 169,324 shares traded or 168.74% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 5,887 shares to 82,574 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete (NYSE:APC) by 31,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.35 million for 26.32 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 20,172 shares. Miles accumulated 5,603 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 36,044 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H And Company reported 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Rampart Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Lpl Llc accumulated 11,986 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 127,837 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 5,685 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust has 276 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 325 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 2,051 shares. Kistler invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Qs Investors Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 13,246 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 646,933 shares. 21,879 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Denali Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 8,318 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 0% or 15,786 shares. 21,311 were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,289 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3,191 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 1.26 million shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 28,579 shares. Matarin Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 25,495 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability reported 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Millennium Lc reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny holds 9,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio.