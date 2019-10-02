Waterstone Financial (WISCONSIN) (WSBF) to pay $0.12 on Nov 1, 2019; Shorts at Sensient Technologies (SXT) Raised By 1.82%

Waterstone Financial Inc (WISCONSIN) (NASDAQ:WSBF) is expected to pay $0.12 on Nov 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:WSBF) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Waterstone Financial Inc (WISCONSIN)’s current price of $17.07 translates into 0.70% yield. Waterstone Financial Inc (WISCONSIN)’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 56,453 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) had an increase of 1.82% in short interest. SXT’s SI was 2.65M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.82% from 2.61M shares previously. With 200,500 avg volume, 13 days are for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)’s short sellers to cover SXT’s short positions. The SI to Sensient Technologies Corporation’s float is 6.34%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.09. About 182,997 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Rev $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q EPS 89C; 14/03/2018 – SENSIENT TO OPERATE AS SENSIENT NATURAL COLORS PERU AFTER CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sensient Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXT); 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold Sensient Technologies Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.74 million shares or 1.73% less from 39.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Investment Il has 2,850 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 15 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 109,629 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 77,988 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 6,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 12,570 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,420 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 65,240 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd has 5,700 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 3,100 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Pittenger And Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 72 shares. Hightower Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 28,386 shares. 10,800 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. It has a 19.57 P/E ratio. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, makes, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach.

