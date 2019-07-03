Waterstone Financial (WISCONSIN) (WSBF) to pay $0.12 on Aug 2, 2019; Tnb Financial Has Raised Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Stake

Tnb Financial increased Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) stake by 19.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tnb Financial acquired 27,959 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Tnb Financial holds 174,909 shares with $10.36 million value, up from 146,950 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now has $27.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 1.71 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Profit Rises Amid Lower Expenses; 15/04/2018 – WideOpenWest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 19; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 21/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO DISCUSSES ID PROTECTION AFTER STOLEN-DATA INCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD DURING 1Q OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15

Waterstone Financial Inc (WISCONSIN) (NASDAQ:WSBF) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 2, 2019. (NASDAQ:WSBF) shareholders before Jul 11, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Waterstone Financial Inc (WISCONSIN)’s current price of $17.03 translates into 0.70% yield. Waterstone Financial Inc (WISCONSIN)’s dividend has Jul 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 42,676 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 0.88% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to clients in southeastern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $476.53 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. It has a 15.47 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking services and products, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

More notable recent Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FDX, WSBF, HSC – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Waterstone Financial’s (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shareholders Feel About The 56% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Waterstone Financial, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). 217,100 were reported by Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. Salzhauer Michael holds 18,556 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 96,647 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 8,318 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 17,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of Mellon owns 177,561 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) or 829,179 shares. National Bank Of America De has 16,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advsrs has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 54,090 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Associated Banc holds 20,945 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 105,979 are owned by Rmb Cap Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 5,174 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 13 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill downgraded the shares of STI in report on Friday, February 8 to “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 4 by UBS. Morgan Stanley downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, February 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform”. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of STI in report on Monday, January 28 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Assocs reported 237,406 shares. 66,428 are owned by Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv. Natixis owns 969,267 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Strategic Glob Ltd Company invested 0.45% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 43 shares. First Western Co holds 3.9% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 4,623 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 6,561 are owned by Wagner Bowman Mngmt. 5,875 are owned by Congress Asset Management Ma. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings stated it has 1.76 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc invested 2.53% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co holds 90,384 shares. First Interstate Bancshares reported 2,460 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 20 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa owns 3,828 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BB&T, SunTrust reveal name for proposed combined bank – Triangle Business Journal” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WCG, HF, STI MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wellcare Health Plans, Inc., Hff, Inc., and Suntrust Banks, Inc. â€“ WCG, HF, STI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SunTrust Highlights Accomplishments in 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiverr And CrowdStrike Are Rocking – Take A Look At Doppelgangers Upwork And Zscaler – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.