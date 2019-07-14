Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK)

We are contrasting Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 2.75 N/A 1.11 15.17 United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 3.30 N/A 1.11 12.13

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Waterstone Financial Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc. United Financial Bancorp Inc. has than Waterstone Financial Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Waterstone Financial Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than United Financial Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1.6% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.05 beta indicates that Waterstone Financial Inc. is 95.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.65 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.5% of Waterstone Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.8% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Waterstone Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.36% 3.77% 5.5% 4.16% 0.88% 3.23% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.28% -8.85% -13.24% -14.88% -20.4% -8.16%

For the past year Waterstone Financial Inc. has 3.23% stronger performance while United Financial Bancorp Inc. has -8.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Waterstone Financial Inc. beats United Financial Bancorp Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.