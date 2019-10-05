Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 0.00 22.35M 1.13 14.92 Provident Financial Services Inc. 24 1.74 59.24M 1.86 12.97

Table 1 demonstrates Waterstone Financial Inc. and Provident Financial Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Provident Financial Services Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Waterstone Financial Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Waterstone Financial Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Waterstone Financial Inc. and Provident Financial Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial Inc. 132,248,520.71% 7.7% 1.6% Provident Financial Services Inc. 242,687,423.19% 9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Waterstone Financial Inc.’s current beta is 0.06 and it happens to be 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Provident Financial Services Inc.’s 0.58 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Waterstone Financial Inc. and Provident Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.1% and 67.7% respectively. Waterstone Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Provident Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waterstone Financial Inc. -0.71% -0.65% 2.3% 4.91% 2.44% 3.91% Provident Financial Services Inc. -3.05% -0.86% -7.78% -1.19% -5.34% 0.94%

For the past year Waterstone Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Provident Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Provident Financial Services Inc. beats Waterstone Financial Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.