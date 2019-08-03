Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

We are contrasting Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 2.65 N/A 1.13 14.92 Meta Financial Group Inc. 25 2.85 N/A 1.55 19.90

Demonstrates Waterstone Financial Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Meta Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Waterstone Financial Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Waterstone Financial Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Meta Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Waterstone Financial Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.6% Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Waterstone Financial Inc. has a 0.06 beta, while its volatility is 94.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Meta Financial Group Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.1% of Waterstone Financial Inc. shares and 71.2% of Meta Financial Group Inc. shares. 1.8% are Waterstone Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waterstone Financial Inc. -0.71% -0.65% 2.3% 4.91% 2.44% 3.91% Meta Financial Group Inc. 12.58% 8.58% 22.31% 29.27% 3.47% 59.21%

For the past year Waterstone Financial Inc. was less bullish than Meta Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Meta Financial Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Waterstone Financial Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.