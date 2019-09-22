Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) Reaches $17.29 52-Week High; Oarsman Capital Upped By $689,359 Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding

The stock of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) hit a new 52-week high and has $17.98 target or 4.00% above today’s $17.29 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $475.90M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $17.98 price target is reached, the company will be worth $19.04M more. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 169,324 shares traded or 168.74% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Bank Of America (BAC) stake by 29.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc acquired 23,771 shares as Bank Of America (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 103,894 shares with $3.01 million value, up from 80,123 last quarter. Bank Of America now has $275.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 200.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Expands Lead in Shrinking Municipal-Bond Market; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to clients in southeastern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $475.90 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. It has a 15.33 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking services and products, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold Waterstone Financial, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Management Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 105,979 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 165,329 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 11,666 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De holds 23,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 3,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 52,860 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L L P Nc invested in 0.02% or 88,499 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 4,105 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Moreover, Denali Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Barclays Plc accumulated 16,190 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) or 27,500 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 46,338 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waterstone Financial declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.42’s average target is 12.94% above currents $29.59 stock price. Bank of America had 14 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Wood. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 17.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.01% or 140,225 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3.78M shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Washington holds 1.10 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 371,276 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tctc Ltd Liability holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.07 million shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 288,347 shares. 64,230 were reported by Holderness Co. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 3.42 million shares stake. Horrell Cap Management reported 41,631 shares. 9.47M were accumulated by Interest Value Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,800 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Excalibur Management Corporation holds 30,964 shares. Brave Asset Management accumulated 62,755 shares. Neumann Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 115,575 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.