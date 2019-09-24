Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) Reaches $17.22 52-Week High; YIPPY (YIPI) SI Decreased By 65%

The stock of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) hit a new 52-week high and has $18.77 target or 9.00% above today’s $17.22 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $473.97 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $18.77 price target is reached, the company will be worth $42.66 million more. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 30,270 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

YIPPY INC (OTCMKTS:YIPI) had a decrease of 65% in short interest. YIPI’s SI was 700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 65% from 2,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.305 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yippy, Inc. designs, develops, markets, distributes, and supports access and data management software in a cloud configuration in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.09 million. It provides Enterprise Application Services Environment, a platform that offers authenticated access to all disparate databases, application servers, operating systems, and virtualized environments. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides learning products and custom search products to higher learning institutions.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to clients in southeastern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $473.97 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. It has a 15.27 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking services and products, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold Waterstone Financial, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 478 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Com holds 10,616 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). The New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Wells Fargo Mn holds 52,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 157,412 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com reported 23,774 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). North Star Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 11,666 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 96,071 shares. 3,191 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

