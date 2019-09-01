Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) and People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) and People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 2.64 N/A 1.13 14.92 People’s United Financial Inc. 16 3.38 N/A 1.28 12.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Waterstone Financial Inc. and People’s United Financial Inc. People’s United Financial Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Waterstone Financial Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Waterstone Financial Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than People’s United Financial Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) and People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.6% People’s United Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Waterstone Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.06 and its 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, People’s United Financial Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Waterstone Financial Inc. and People’s United Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.1% and 78.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Waterstone Financial Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waterstone Financial Inc. -0.71% -0.65% 2.3% 4.91% 2.44% 3.91% People’s United Financial Inc. -1.38% -2.44% -4.31% -1.74% -10.52% 13.79%

For the past year Waterstone Financial Inc. has weaker performance than People’s United Financial Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Waterstone Financial Inc. beats People’s United Financial Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.