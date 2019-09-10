Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Waterstone Financial Inc. has 60.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.8% of Waterstone Financial Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Waterstone Financial Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.70% 1.60% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Waterstone Financial Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial Inc. N/A 17 14.92 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Waterstone Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Waterstone Financial Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Waterstone Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.64

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -14.61%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Waterstone Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waterstone Financial Inc. -0.71% -0.65% 2.3% 4.91% 2.44% 3.91% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Waterstone Financial Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Waterstone Financial Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.06. Competitively, Waterstone Financial Inc.’s rivals are 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Waterstone Financial Inc.’s rivals beat Waterstone Financial Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.