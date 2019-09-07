Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Contrasting side by side

Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 2.66 N/A 1.13 14.92 Columbia Banking System Inc. 35 4.36 N/A 2.44 15.45

Table 1 highlights Waterstone Financial Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Columbia Banking System Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Waterstone Financial Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Waterstone Financial Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Columbia Banking System Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.6% Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.06 beta indicates that Waterstone Financial Inc. is 94.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Waterstone Financial Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s potential upside is 12.65% and its average price target is $39.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.1% of Waterstone Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.6% of Columbia Banking System Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of Waterstone Financial Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waterstone Financial Inc. -0.71% -0.65% 2.3% 4.91% 2.44% 3.91% Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69%

For the past year Waterstone Financial Inc. was less bullish than Columbia Banking System Inc.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Waterstone Financial Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.