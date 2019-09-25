Waterstone Capital Management LP Upped Its Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holding by $414,000; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Upped Holding by $1.99 Million

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 214,750 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 39,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 291,914 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.82M, up from 252,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 314,022 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Bird strike forces Southwest jet to make emergency landing in Nashville, Tennesse; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Forced to Land After Engine Blowout Breaks Window; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHL FROM LGA AIRPORT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 2ND QTR UNIT REVENUE WILL BE BOTTOM FOR THE YR; 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials say; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway may buy the rest of Southwest Airlines, according to Wolfe Research

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $333.8 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Add Essent Group (ESNT) Stock to Your Portfolio – Zacks.com” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Announces Inaugural A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

