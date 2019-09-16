Waterstone Capital Management LP Stake in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Has Raised by $414,000; As Eog Resources (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lowered Its Stake by $1.45 Million

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 697,996 shares traded or 24.42% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 15,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 146,310 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.63 million, down from 161,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 3.92M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02 million for 16.01 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Forbes has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 66,523 shares. Qci Asset Inc New York holds 550 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP owns 172,444 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 57,736 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 210 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Eaton Vance invested in 3.02 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Signature Est & Inv Lc accumulated 2,404 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Next Fin Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,218 shares. Adams Natural Fund holds 3.99% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 250,200 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 16 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 1,672 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors stated it has 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 11,459 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Financial.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Esg Select E by 86,202 shares to 134,967 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishare Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Essent Group reports $473.2M reinsurance transaction – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Essent: The Essential Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) CEO Mark Casale on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $333.8 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fj Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% or 55,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd has invested 0.08% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Century has 0.05% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 1.04 million shares. Pnc Group Inc reported 9,992 shares stake. Hsbc Hldg Pcl reported 85,728 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.05% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.2% or 20,511 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 18,126 shares. Eqis Capital Management holds 0.02% or 6,072 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.15% or 24,600 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 1.20 million shares. Grp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).