Waterstone Capital Management LP Raised Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stake by $414,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding as Shares Declined

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 258,837 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 15.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 684 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 3,783 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 4,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $11.62 during the last trading session, reaching $434.02. About 231,573 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 17/04/2018 – BlackRock to Buy Private-Credit Manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners — Deal Digest; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Ratings Of Blackrock European Clo Ii & Iii Notes Unaffected By Proposed Purchases Of An Asset; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone is Building BlackRock-Like Analytics Business (Video); 15/03/2018 – BlackRock: Bill Ford, Peggy Johnson, Mark Wilson Join Bd; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys 1.3% Position in scPharmaceuticals Inc; 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S DEPUTY CIO FOR FIXED INCOME THIEL WITHDRAWAL OF STIMULUS IN EURO ZONE WILL NOT BE AS SMOOTH AS IT HAS BEEN IN THE U.S; 20/05/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock head of Asia Pacific stewardship to step down; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Larry Fink identifies China as critical BlackRock priority -FT; 21/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 13/03/2018 – REG-Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1.