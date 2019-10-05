Waterstone Capital Management LP Position In Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Was Raised; Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined While Capital Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position by $6.56 Million

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 39.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 86,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 133,862 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18M, down from 220,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – US government says Broadcom violated order in Qualcomm merger bid; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 375,620 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 65 shares stake. The California-based Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.94% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Hsbc Holding Pcl stated it has 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability reported 21,232 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.04% stake. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 0.07% or 638,869 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 109,683 shares stake. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp holds 0% or 22,188 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Wellington Group Llp holds 0.01% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 156,371 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Sei Invests holds 0.03% or 206,942 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 266,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In A Crowded Industry Essent Presents Great Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ESNT or TREE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Sr Fl Rt Tr (EFR) by 359,021 shares to 391,001 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blkrock Cr Allo Income (BTZ) by 37,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Core Bd Trust (BHK).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm: Betting On A Big Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Latest to Explore Custom Chips – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsr stated it has 278,367 shares. 322,755 are owned by Macquarie Group Incorporated. Destination Wealth has 194,749 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Sun Life has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Signaturefd stated it has 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 98,390 were accumulated by Zeke Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Altfest L J & Com has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 6,114 are owned by Plancorp Ltd Com. Toth Fin Advisory invested in 0% or 200 shares. South Dakota Council reported 21,300 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.28% or 234,448 shares. Westwood Management Il owns 342,400 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Retail Bank invested in 4,386 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Chicago Equity Prns Llc stated it has 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.