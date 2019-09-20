Waterstone Capital Management LP Position in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Has Increased as Share Value Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Cut Holding

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 1.27 million shares traded or 126.87% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 97,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 14.33 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,365 shares to 137,265 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Which 5G Stocks will Be the Biggest Winners? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Lc owns 3,660 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Llc invested in 0.03% or 100,668 shares. Camarda Advsrs Lc invested in 1,456 shares or 0.16% of the stock. South State invested in 2.15% or 340,528 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 522,800 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 11.68M shares or 1% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 153,060 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Blume Capital Inc reported 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pitcairn Communication reported 78,170 shares. Moreover, Dt Inv Ltd Liability has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 80,195 shares. Pzena Management Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 576,970 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Quantum Capital Management holds 22,426 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13B for 16.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Management Limited owns 534,623 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,595 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 235 shares. Weiss Multi owns 200,000 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 49,248 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,850 shares. Amp Cap Invsts stated it has 36,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,511 shares. 4,414 were accumulated by Miles Capital Inc. Clearbridge Invests holds 301,001 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 24,600 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 38,924 shares.