Waterstone Capital Management LP Lowered Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding By $11.32 Million; 0 Analysts Bullish AO World plc (LON:AO)

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 69.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Waterstone Capital Management Lp holds 23,950 shares with $4.91M value, down from 79,450 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $112.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $229.2. About 1.39M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC

Among 2 analysts covering AO World (LON:AO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AO World has GBX 130 highest and GBX 93 lowest target. GBX 111.50’s average target is 66.42% above currents GBX 67 stock price. AO World had 18 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained AO World plc (LON:AO) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and GBX 130 target. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold”. The stock of AO World plc (LON:AO) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, June 5. The stock of AO World plc (LON:AO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Peel Hunt. See AO World plc (LON:AO) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 102.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 102.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 102.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 102.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Upgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 110.00 New Target: GBX 93.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 102.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 2.90% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 67. About 31,626 shares traded. AO World plc (LON:AO) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AO World plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has market cap of 320.22 million GBP. The firm offers TVs, home cinema and sound bars, Blu-ray and DVD players, TV accessories, audio products, and set top and smart TV boxes; and computing products, including laptops, desktop PCÂ’s, tablets, computing accessories, software, storage products, and monitors and projectors, as well as scanners, printers, and inks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides laundry products, such as washing machines, tumble dryers, and wash dryers; dishwashers; fridges and freezers, fridges, American fridges and freezers, freezers, chest freezers, wine coolers, and under counter products; and cooking products comprising ovens, hobs, cooker hoods, extractor fans, cookers, range cookers, microwaves, and compact cooking products.

More news for AO World plc (LON:AO) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “AO World (LON:AO.) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Introducing AO World (LON:AO.), The Stock That Slid 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 22, 2019 is yet another important article.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is 0.42% above currents $229.2 stock price. NextEra Energy had 16 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by UBS. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.16 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.