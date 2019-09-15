Waterstone Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) by $414,000 as Share Value Declined; Carbonite Common (CARB) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc Common (CARB) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 551,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.36 million, down from 578,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 446,101 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 688,537 shares traded or 22.74% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46B and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 173,466 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Weiss Multi has invested 0.25% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Brinker has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Ameritas Inv owns 8,182 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc holds 3,111 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 1.32 million shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Bluemar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.69% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 50,451 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 65,837 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 11,574 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.73M shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.31% or 25,077 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 765,255 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14M for 11.08 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 244,071 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc reported 285,244 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 44,803 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 9,989 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alphaone Services Lc invested 1.03% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Sg Americas Lc reported 115,169 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 49,650 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 51,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% or 14,601 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 335,961 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.09% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 20,000 shares. 148,566 are owned by Amer Century Companies Incorporated. Legal & General Grp Public Limited holds 6,649 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 46,657 shares stake.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 25,000 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $26.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Webster Financial Corp Common (NYSE:WBS) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Common (NASDAQ:EPAY).