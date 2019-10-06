Waterstone Capital Management LP Lifted Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position by $414,000; Market Valuation Declined; Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.33 Million as Valuation Declined

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 60.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $157.86. About 817,611 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 321,380 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $602.49M for 10.28 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,888 are owned by Capital Fund Mgmt. Weybosset Rech Mngmt Lc invested in 41,150 shares. Webster Bancshares N A reported 1,371 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp reported 34,939 shares stake. Amica Retiree Med stated it has 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cambiar Invsts invested in 179,618 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancshares And Trust holds 0.53% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 3,540 shares. Ohio-based Huntington State Bank has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Skylands Cap Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 150 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management reported 29,180 shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,355 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank & accumulated 1,664 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). California-based Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Aull & Monroe Management Corp accumulated 13,160 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt accumulated 19,200 shares. Groesbeck Inv Nj holds 0.78% or 20,320 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 0.94% or 219,020 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.03% or 238,177 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 25,296 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.03% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 15,806 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 616,343 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Com has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 20,008 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.15% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Lpl Fincl Ltd Company owns 17,310 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 235 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 8,640 shares.

