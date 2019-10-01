Waterstone Capital Management LP Lifted Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position by $414,000 as Valuation Declined; Waste Management (WM) Share Value Rose While New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lowered Its Holding

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 606,554 shares traded or 8.13% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 905,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.43M, down from 925,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 1.52 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 5,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 206,775 shares. Polar Cap Llp accumulated 1.65M shares or 0.68% of the stock. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 109,464 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.04% or 15,819 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 0.71% or 12,605 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 255,688 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Legal & General Gp Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 123,195 shares. Dupont Management accumulated 0.01% or 11,574 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 2.13 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 11,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 707,937 were reported by Clark Mngmt.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Essent Announces Launch of EssentEDGE – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essent: The Essential Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent Group reports $473.2M reinsurance transaction – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain First Essent Group (ESNT) Stock – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46B and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horan Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bessemer Securities Limited Company holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 19,656 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora has 3,366 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Regal Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 19,559 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 251,203 shares or 0% of the stock. Payden Rygel invested in 1.58% or 200,000 shares. Cambridge Research invested in 0.12% or 110,924 shares. Haverford Tru Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 126,033 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 0.39% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 51,060 shares. Cibc World holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 253,843 shares. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Frontier Invest invested in 0.02% or 2,644 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 25.00 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.