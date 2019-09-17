Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Upped Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position by $414,000 as Stock Value Declined; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Lifted Its Reinsurance Grp (RGA) Position by $8.58 Million

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 126,161 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp (RGA) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 54,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 753,441 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.56M, up from 698,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $158.58. About 59,037 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finan (NYSE:SYF) by 20,020 shares to 122,136 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems I (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,963 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Bus Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RGA Announces Longevity Transaction with Manulife – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) CEO Anna Manning on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.07% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Anderson Hoagland & has invested 1.11% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). First Interstate Fincl Bank has 188 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Utah Retirement Systems reported 11,789 shares stake. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 4,876 shares. First Republic Invest Incorporated, California-based fund reported 2,982 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Ghp Advsrs Inc holds 0.15% or 7,824 shares. Hallmark Mgmt Inc accumulated 115,599 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 15,000 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) or 33,346 shares. Carroll Associate holds 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) or 20 shares. Nordea Inv Ab has invested 0.03% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Boston Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 4,495 shares.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46B and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.