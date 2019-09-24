Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $11.32 Million as Share Value Rose; Oak Hill Advisors LP Increases Stake in Pg&E (PCG)

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $225.28. About 1.51 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 10.04 million shares traded or 24.21% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.