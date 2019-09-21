Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Share Value Rose; Portland Investment Counsel Increased Carnival (CCL) Holding

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75M shares traded or 143.12% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 4.22M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08B for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 290,198 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 449,711 were accumulated by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.04% or 996 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 156,515 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Com reported 1,000 shares. Cannell Peter B & reported 6,297 shares. Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Teilinger Cap Limited reported 145,900 shares. 3,974 were accumulated by Baldwin Invest Mgmt Lc. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Evercore Wealth Ltd Co has 17,361 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Bancorporation Sioux Falls accumulated 1,450 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,293 shares to 64,953 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,700 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival makes schedule changes at Port Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Dorian – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.