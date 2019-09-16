Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Lowered Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $11.32 Million as Shares Rose; Joho Capital Stake in Hexcel New (HXL) Lowered as Share Value Rose

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 218,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.64 million, down from 423,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $81.78. About 415,011 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00 million shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 150,362 shares stake. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa reported 1,002 shares. Edmp Inc reported 0.65% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd stated it has 3.68 million shares. Seizert Cap Partners Limited Com has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,849 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 0.08% or 2,525 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Signature Est Inv Advsr Ltd invested 0.36% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Trust Of Oklahoma accumulated 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 996 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 3,214 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Llc owns 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,758 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Solar Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Solar Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Prio Wealth Lp holds 32,140 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 30 shares. Snyder Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.68% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Trexquant Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,440 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 230,700 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 306,222 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership reported 20 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 225 shares. Martin Currie Ltd has invested 0.37% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Cambridge Trust stated it has 175,178 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Product Prns Ltd Llc invested in 58,512 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Scout Investments Inc invested in 392,827 shares. Northern invested in 453,396 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Thoughts on Hexcel – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.72 million for 22.97 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.