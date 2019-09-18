Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $11.32 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Nwi Management LP Has Decreased Its T (TMUS) Position by $6.66 Million as Share Value Rose

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 720,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.38M, down from 810,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.29. About 176,958 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayashi Son; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $222.21. About 238,547 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.99M shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.32% or 516,532 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 235,908 shares. Carroll Assocs Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 67 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr accumulated 62,701 shares. Buckingham Capital Management holds 0.27% or 19,584 shares. 425,780 were accumulated by Farallon Ltd Llc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 94,600 shares in its portfolio. Odey Asset Mgmt Group invested in 232,536 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 320,385 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 6,857 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings owns 70,777 shares. 58,290 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc holds 0.23% or 63,646 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 20.28 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

