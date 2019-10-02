Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $11.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Wagner Bowman Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $469,920

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $232.03. About 1.65 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 5,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $270.94. About 2.99 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Core Msci (IEFA) by 10,194 shares to 38,845 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.53 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co owns 0.66% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,161 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 152,798 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Limited Liability Co holds 19,117 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Capital Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 18,187 are held by First Citizens National Bank & Trust. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 32,037 shares. Cypress Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) invested in 300 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt accumulated 189 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1St Source Commercial Bank invested in 0.31% or 14,204 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,902 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nuwave Mngmt Lc owns 0.74% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,641 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability reported 179 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.49 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.