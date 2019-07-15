Waters (WAT) Valuation Declined While Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Boosted by $2.77 Million Its Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Carroll Financial Associates Has Trimmed Its Position by $654,783

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 6,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, down from 67,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $113.88. About 7.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. housing starts, building permits fall sharply; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FY2018 FIRMWIDE EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 20%; 07/03/2018 – VisitPay Signs Exclusive Agreement with JPMorgan Chase; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $216.53. About 268,880 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. $5.26M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Harrington Michael C. 10,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $2.33M were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. The insider Kim Francis sold 913 shares worth $206,694. 10,800 shares were sold by Rae Elizabeth B, worth $2.51M on Tuesday, February 5. The insider BEAUDOUIN MARK T sold 27,848 shares worth $6.28 million. 1,312 shares valued at $304,423 were sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, February 11.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Human Glycome Project Boosted by Support of Critical Goods and Services from Genos, New England Biolabs and Waters Corporation – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation Q2 2019 Financial Results Webcast Invitation – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Inv Company Ltd Liability Company holds 72,994 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Fil Limited reported 3,508 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 111,648 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 1,169 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 171,653 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie invested in 0.13% or 26,442 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 33,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.06% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Inc New York has 0.12% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sun Life Fincl holds 2,231 shares. 51,586 were accumulated by Advisers. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,148 shares stake. Jensen stated it has 440,661 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. 478 are owned by Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company reported 7,573 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banks And Leveraged Loans: Which Are Most Exposed – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,390 shares to 10,419 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 3,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million.