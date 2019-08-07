Waters (WAT) Valuation Declined While Argyle Capital Management Cut Stake; Accenture Plc (ACN) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Lifted Its Stake by $482,944

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $210.31. About 262,405 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 132,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, up from 129,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $187.39. About 1.29 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 41,657 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc holds 0% or 41 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 123,307 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc holds 361 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 53,972 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 1,682 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fil reported 3,508 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri holds 1.09% or 9,918 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.66% or 578,330 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc has 1,485 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 283,736 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 29,317 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 7,262 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.27% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 191,970 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $7.90 million activity. $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. The insider Kelly Terrence P sold 1,312 shares worth $304,423.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5,642 shares to 121,544 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 72,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,646 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).