Waters (WAT) Stock Price Declined While Franklin Resources Cut Position; Element Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) as Stock Price Rose

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc analyzed 159,384 shares as the company's stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 807,398 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.79 million, down from 966,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $232.13. About 467,483 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc analyzed 1,820 shares as the company's stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $713. About 127,372 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 95,383 shares to 363,223 shares, valued at $31.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 50,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 27.25 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.42% or 66,628 shares in its portfolio. Provident Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 0.18% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fincl Corp invested in 1,052 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 1,207 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company holds 470,172 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 29,149 are owned by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. First Manhattan owns 47,286 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). North Carolina-based Captrust Financial has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Harding Loevner Lp stated it has 964,826 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Stanley holds 1.13% or 21,805 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% or 6,716 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb accumulated 16 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research holds 0.48% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 105,997 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 93,359 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Legacy Private has 0.72% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 7,547 shares. State Street accumulated 0.07% or 1.06M shares. Opus Point Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,235 shares or 4.02% of the stock. Asset Mngmt owns 1,745 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advisors Lc owns 330 shares. Telemus Llc invested in 435 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gideon Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.38% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 40,937 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 132,688 are owned by Loomis Sayles L P. Bamco New York invested in 527,903 shares or 1.78% of the stock. New Jersey-based Architects Inc has invested 0.16% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 31.22 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 131,731 shares to 140,375 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).