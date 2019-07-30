Waters (WAT) Stock Declined While Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowered Its Position by $1.86 Million; Nike (NKE) Stock Value Declined While Murphy Capital Management Lifted Holding by $652,260

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,558 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $212.12. About 806,208 shares traded or 38.54% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 2.19M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 14,213 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Com has 2.09% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Frontier Capital Co Limited Liability holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 326,052 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 139,943 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Aviva Plc stated it has 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Zacks Invest has 18,863 shares. American Gru Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 496,713 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc holds 0% or 6,459 shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) owns 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,877 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 0.06% or 522 shares in its portfolio.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 6,287 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 7,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.41 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.33 million was made by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12. SALICE THOMAS P had sold 2,000 shares worth $463,180 on Wednesday, January 30. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Harrington Michael C sold $5.26M. Shares for $304,423 were sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, February 11.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11,770 shares to 127,749 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Telecom Services Vipe (VOX) by 6,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,170 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Cap Lc reported 1.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mariner Limited Com holds 0.19% or 162,410 shares in its portfolio. 68,490 are held by Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 3,426 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Counselors Inc reported 33,082 shares. Monroe Financial Bank Trust Mi holds 3,271 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Junto Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 640,238 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company has 730,544 shares. Iberiabank Corporation invested in 0.24% or 24,893 shares. Ghp Invest owns 4,695 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Com owns 8,015 shares. Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc has invested 1.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mcf Limited Com owns 4,132 shares. Toth Financial Advisory owns 9,644 shares.