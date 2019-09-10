Waters (WAT) Stock Declined While Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding; Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Holder Wexford Capital LP Has Lifted Holding by $435,120 as Market Valuation Declined

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $217.07. About 363,673 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 21,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 61,987 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 3,729 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Rev $1.87B-$1.91B, Ex-Transportation Rev; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $457.1M, EST. $459.5M; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource: ARLP Unitholders Will Receive a Cash Distribution og 5.15c Per Unit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP); 18/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD AGS.AX – UNIT HAS INCREASED INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT JV EXPLORATION AREA TO 71.09 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rating On Alliance Resource Partners L.P

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $86,335 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio holds 172,504 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 128,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors holds 19,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Cambridge Inv Rech owns 0.01% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 60,651 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.09% or 17,188 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 19,148 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,295 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.31% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Whittier invested in 0% or 2,956 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial has 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Arrow Advsr Llc has 0.23% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 27,542 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.47M shares. 163,736 are owned by Van Eck. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 5,980 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 133,542 shares to 101,168 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 224,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,428 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Advisors Incorporated reported 8,207 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,662 shares. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca accumulated 315,467 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 1,877 shares. Colony Gp Incorporated Limited invested in 0.02% or 1,448 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 30,596 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Com has 1,013 shares. 294 were accumulated by Van Eck Associate. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 92,535 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hartford Inv has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 7,825 shares. First Republic Management holds 1,716 shares. Harding Loevner LP invested in 1.16% or 978,584 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 26,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Korea Inv owns 61,608 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

