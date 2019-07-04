Waters (WAT) Stock Declined While British Columbia Investment Management Boosted by $6.86 Million Its Holding; Royal Bank Of Canada Position in Netease (NTES) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 1,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,534 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.48M, down from 107,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $265.57. About 372,558 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 104.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 27,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,457 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $221.68. About 314,943 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 271,073 shares to 558,141 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.82M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 27.90 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $27.88 million activity. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M worth of stock. The insider Kim Francis sold 913 shares worth $206,694. Rae Elizabeth B had sold 10,800 shares worth $2.51M on Tuesday, February 5. SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of stock. The insider BEAUDOUIN MARK T sold $6.28M. Another trade for 23,000 shares valued at $5.25 million was made by King Ian on Monday, January 28.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 42,891 shares to 90,009 shares, valued at $24.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 38,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,386 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,424 were reported by Cibc Mkts Corp. Lpl Finance Ltd Company has 4,082 shares. Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A owns 206 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). State Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 14,369 are held by Armstrong Henry H Assocs. 18,660 are owned by Susquehanna Gp Llp. Schroder Invest Management Grp stated it has 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Eagle Asset has 7,781 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 7,950 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 18,863 shares. Jupiter Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Prudential Finance Inc reported 69,577 shares stake. Moreover, Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 13,808 shares.

