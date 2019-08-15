Waters (WAT) Stock Declined While Argyle Capital Management Decreased Stake by $640,050; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Cut by $739,200 Its Holding

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,456 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, down from 55,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63 million shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $8.04 during the last trading session, reaching $200.04. About 556,669 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mengis Management invested in 0.95% or 20,984 shares. Cibc Bank Usa owns 31,515 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 213 were accumulated by Ruggie Cap Group Incorporated. Eastern National Bank holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 232,391 shares. Allstate accumulated 206,750 shares or 0.45% of the stock. California-based Phocas Fin Corporation has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Overbrook Corp reported 0.62% stake. 407,563 were reported by Interocean Cap Lc. Accuvest Glob Advsr, California-based fund reported 6,135 shares. Legacy Private Tru invested in 17,051 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Horizon Limited holds 0.14% or 49,826 shares in its portfolio. Beech Hill Advsrs Inc reported 2,700 shares stake. Raub Brock Cap Management Lp has 8,882 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,746 shares to 101,230 shares, valued at $21.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

