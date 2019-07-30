Waters (WAT) Stock Declined While Aperio Group Upped Holding by $947,525; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Upped Position

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,862 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.35M, up from 77,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $215.13. About 297,262 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – WATERS TO INVEST $215M IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 411 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 6,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $7.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1905.4. About 833,486 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 23/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sunnyvale lab said working on new Amazon robots for the home; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 106,071 shares to 50,187 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,971 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 54,409 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Menta Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 422 shares. Koshinski Asset holds 0% or 2,319 shares. The Wisconsin-based Jacobson Schmitt Advisors Ltd Co has invested 4.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 7,135 shares. 1,754 were reported by Citizens & Northern. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fred Alger Inc reported 6.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ing Groep Nv has invested 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amp Cap Investors Limited stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adi Capital Ltd holds 1.7% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment accumulated 2.63% or 328,296 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Com accumulated 1,810 shares. Capital Sarl holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,810 shares. 1,474 are held by Cypress Grp Incorporated.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $10.41 million activity. Shares for $2.51M were sold by Rae Elizabeth B. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Harrington Michael C sold $5.26M. SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, January 30. On Tuesday, February 12 SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 10,000 shares.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,802 shares to 19,295 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 8,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,182 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource reported 966,782 shares stake. Snyder Capital Management LP holds 8,805 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 1,799 shares in its portfolio. Element Management Limited Liability Com invested in 14,660 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited reported 52,251 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 83,894 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder holds 0.02% or 1,515 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability holds 475,612 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 120 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.3% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Com reported 0.27% stake. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 72 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

