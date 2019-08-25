Waters (WAT) Stake Maintained by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc; As Covanta Hldg (CVA) Shares Declined, Holder Eventide Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 628,607 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.96. About 593,624 shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46 million for 37.32 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

