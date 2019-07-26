Waters (WAT) Stake Increased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc; Meritage Portfolio Management Lowered Holding in Garmin LTD Adr (GRMN) by $2.47 Million as Stock Price Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Adr (GRMN) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 28,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 55,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $78.54. About 889,688 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.25. About 332,477 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 37,679 shares to 73,449 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE) by 14,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85M for 19.64 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.03% or 14,424 shares. Farmers Retail Bank accumulated 505 shares. 26,513 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 24,323 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Laurion Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 4,186 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 24,211 shares. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.68% or 2.16M shares. 18,424 were reported by Cibc Markets Inc. Int Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 46,227 shares. Dupont Capital Management accumulated 0.01% or 7,078 shares.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Garmin – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Garmin® achieves certification of the G5000 integrated flight deck in the Citation Excel/XLS – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Garmin beats Q1 with Aviation, Marine strength – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Garmin (GRMN) Surpasses Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.40 million activity. $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Harrington Michael C sold $4.60M. $304,423 worth of stock was sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, February 11. The insider King Ian sold $5.25M. The insider SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180.