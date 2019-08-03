Waters (WAT) Shares Declined While Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding; Beacon Financial Group Cut Its Merck & Co New (MRK) Position by $356,568

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $209.52. About 458,289 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. New (MRK) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 4,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 4,279 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 8,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – L.A. Capital Management Slashes GE, Merck Stakes — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO RULES OUT TAKEOVERS LARGER THAN 500 MLN EUR AS LONG AS NET DEBT ABOVE 2 TIMES ADJ EBITDA, AIM IS TO BE BELOW 2 TIMES THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $10.41 million activity. Shares for $5.26M were sold by Harrington Michael C. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M. Kelly Terrence P also sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck (MRK) Receives Positive EU CHMP Opinion for ZERBAXA 3g Dose for Treatment of Adults with HAP, Including VAP – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

