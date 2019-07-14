Waters (WAT) Shares Declined While Argyle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose, Holder Strategic Financial Services Lowered by $2.84 Million Its Stake

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.13. About 596,473 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 46,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 2.93 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $27.88 million activity. SALICE THOMAS P also sold $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, January 30. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million worth of stock. On Friday, January 25 BEAUDOUIN MARK T sold $6.28M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 27,848 shares. $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Kim Francis on Friday, January 25. Shares for $5.25M were sold by King Ian. Kelly Terrence P had sold 2,942 shares worth $673,571 on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). New York-based Amer Intll Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Regions has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 252 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 2,130 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0% or 837 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Limited Company holds 80,690 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York, New York-based fund reported 66,386 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 26,662 shares. House Lc holds 0.72% or 26,391 shares in its portfolio. 2,807 were accumulated by Chilton Company Ltd Company. Qs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,662 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 18,357 shares. Accredited Incorporated holds 953 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Asset Incorporated reported 8,446 shares stake.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.73 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 7,365 shares to 17,127 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 6,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Arvest State Bank Division has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 62,938 shares stake. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hanson And Doremus Investment reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Granite Investment Prns Ltd Co holds 14,916 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 1.54 million shares or 5.17% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Co owns 45,095 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Regal Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,573 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.5% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Northern reported 10.91 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Com owns 0.19% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 27,106 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 9,612 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake.

