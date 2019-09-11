Waters (WAT) Shareholder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Declined; Cambridge Financial Group Boosted Stake in Msci (MSCI) by $1.37 Billion

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Msci (MSCI) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 35,074 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 billion, up from 28,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Msci for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $9.08 during the last trading session, reaching $228.43. About 928,593 shares traded or 79.51% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 09/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKED TO MORE THAN 150 CLIENTS ABOUT CHINA INCLUSION: CEO; 12/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Technicals Story (Correct); 10/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 12/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Germany UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 29/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 17,558 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $223.19. About 582,978 shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 03/04/2018 – WATERS TO INVEST $215M IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares to 32,917 shares, valued at $6.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,339 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger, New York-based fund reported 2,550 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 15,232 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hillhouse Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 1.06% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Dsm Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 3.58% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 22,012 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.41% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 1,399 were reported by Driehaus Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd owns 6,136 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bluespruce Invests LP owns 646,203 shares. Markel Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 137,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.06% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.47% or 20,000 shares. First Republic Management holds 0.01% or 8,483 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,672 shares to 13,766 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Com holds 100 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 51,586 shares. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Com has 1,013 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 2,583 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri has 9,918 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Van Eck Associates Corporation has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 966,782 are held by Franklin Resources. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Korea Inv holds 61,608 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 18,873 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corp accumulated 180,857 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 77,362 shares.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $138.69 million for 26.20 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.