Waters (WAT) Shareholder Omers Administration Trimmed Holding as Share Value Declined; As Kennametal (KMT) Shares Declined, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cut Its Stake

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp analyzed 2,400 shares as the company's stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $212.41. About 323,555 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 97.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust analyzed 565,885 shares as the company's stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 11,960 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 577,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 674,590 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.19 million for 24.93 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 47,600 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Com owns 2.15% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 30,549 shares. Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bogle Inv Mngmt Lp De reported 54,125 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 191,970 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Investment Grp LP has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Limited Liability Corp owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 991,892 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 28,435 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 6,290 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has 0.65% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Caledonia Investments Public Lc reported 127,000 shares. 335,016 are held by Cap. Lpl Llc has 4,082 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 19,533 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 16,222 shares to 833,492 shares, valued at $42.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 17,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)