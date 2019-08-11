Waters (WAT) Shareholder Marshfield Associates Trimmed Its Stake; As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stock Value Rose, Sankaty Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 41.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 38,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 54,326 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, down from 93,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 484,771 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 188,963 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Azul Can Still Get Some Of Avianca Brasil’s Best Assets – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Small Cap Stocks With Yields Up To 10% – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Aircastle (AYR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Frontier Invest accumulated 0.02% or 13,501 shares. Telemus Ltd Llc owns 15,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 37 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 409,100 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Swiss National Bank has 104,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt Research invested in 30,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 212,175 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 11,841 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 10,253 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% or 55,700 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 205 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.76 million shares.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.26 million activity. The insider Harrington Michael C sold $5.26 million.