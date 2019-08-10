Waters (WAT) Shareholder Investment House Lowered Its Stake by $312,495; Lear (LEA) Position Held by Elm Ridge Management Llc

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $114.54. About 497,021 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 1,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 26,391 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 27,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 484,771 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 35,305 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 30,596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,602 were accumulated by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Synovus Financial Corp owns 110 shares. Parthenon has 47,888 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 189,387 shares stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 1.13 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sensato Ltd Company invested in 31,772 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 138,250 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 991,892 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 1,877 shares stake. Brinker has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,227 shares. Enterprise Svcs reported 0.06% stake.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 43,754 shares to 52,934 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. 22,400 shares were sold by Harrington Michael C, worth $5.26M. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33 million.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 632,285 shares to 263,026 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 94,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,255 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Lc stated it has 15,974 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 32,495 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 8,999 shares. Lenox Wealth Management owns 4,352 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Atria Invs owns 2,038 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 7,600 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 521 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp reported 38,894 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 39 were reported by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Boston Partners holds 1.64 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mngmt reported 9,139 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 196,193 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr owns 1,146 shares. Impala Asset Ltd reported 301,267 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings.

