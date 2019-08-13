Waters (WAT) Shareholder Headinvest Cut Its Stake; Investment House Holding in Facebook (FB) Lifted as Market Value Rose

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 13,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 256,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.77M, up from 243,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $188.07. About 11.90 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Cramer says China-U.S. trade, Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview, short-sellers and Facebook’s data scandal all contributed to the recovery; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 4th Update; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK GOT 0-499 U.S. NSLS TOTAL REQUESTS JAN.-JUNE 2017; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley at Facebook Hearing: Consumers Need Transparency about Handling of Personal Data; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 16/04/2018 – Delete Facebook, Drink More Beer; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of lawmakers from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 16/04/2018 – UK pubs group JD Wetherspoon drops social media in protest; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is defending itself again after an internal memo suggested growth was more important than user safety

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Waters (WAT) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 31,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 30,549 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 62,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Waters for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.99. About 410,681 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco Invsts stated it has 1.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alps Advsrs Inc owns 32,622 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gmt Capital Corporation has 0.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Redwood Mgmt Lc has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cantillon Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.91% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Weatherstone Mgmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,793 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Company holds 45,969 shares. Addison Capital Co invested in 0.6% or 4,700 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Community Trust & Inv accumulated 133,635 shares. North Star Investment Management reported 0.41% stake. Broad Run Management Ltd Co has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amer National Registered Advisor stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,804 shares. Sageworth Trust owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,926 shares to 22,067 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 25,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,190 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).