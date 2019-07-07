Waters (WAT) Shareholder Harvey Investment Co Trimmed Its Holding by $4.89 Million as Stock Price Declined; Emory University Boosted Its Holding in Retrophin (RTRX) by $389,114 as Market Value Declined

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 447,738 shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX)

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 19,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.37M, down from 92,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $220.23. About 493,998 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 4,637 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp has 136,765 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 18,524 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 26,595 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Millennium Mgmt owns 216,633 shares. 895,045 are owned by Fmr Ltd Llc. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested 0.06% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). New York-based Broadfin Ltd Llc has invested 4.75% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Vanguard Gru holds 2.12M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation Nj holds 0.01% or 10,502 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Technology Incorporated reported 3,400 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $301,551 activity. On Monday, February 11 Clague Laura sold $43,587 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 2,033 shares. Shares for $42,558 were sold by ROTE WILLIAM E. on Monday, February 11. Shares for $45,667 were sold by ASELAGE STEVE on Monday, February 11.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 6,740 shares to 32,477 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,368 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. SALICE THOMAS P had sold 2,000 shares worth $463,180 on Wednesday, January 30. 23,000 shares were sold by King Ian, worth $5.25M. 22,400 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $5.26M were sold by Harrington Michael C. $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Kim Francis on Friday, January 25. $2.51 million worth of stock was sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. BEAUDOUIN MARK T had sold 27,848 shares worth $6.28 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp holds 0.01% or 1,636 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru reported 50,484 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Com holds 47,888 shares. 3 are held by Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department. Bank & Trust Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 4.30 million shares. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 33,069 shares. Utd Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 51,586 shares. 200,234 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc. Pnc Fin Ser Group Inc Inc reported 10,852 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 55 shares. 80,690 are held by Copper Rock Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Fulton Bancorporation Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,270 shares. 55 are owned by Huntington Bank & Trust. 39,402 are owned by Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.60M for 26.09 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.