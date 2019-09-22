Waters (WAT) Shareholder Harvey Investment Co Decreased Holding by $1.37 Million as Share Value Declined; New England Research & Management Has Increased Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake by $391,845; Share Price Declined

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 6,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 66,628 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34M, down from 72,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. It closed at $228.7 lastly. It is up 9.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 142.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 1,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12 million shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 26.84 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A) by 38,805 shares to 147,500 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 13,969 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The New York-based M&T Financial Bank Corp has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 1,262 are held by Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cleararc Capital Inc owns 1,026 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0.02% or 63,350 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Earnest Partners Lc accumulated 32 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 380,916 shares. Champlain Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 891,965 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cacti Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,000 shares. Td Asset accumulated 46,558 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.12% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce Stock Is at Risk as Other Software Stocks Tank – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Key Metrics Capture Salesforce’s Strong Second-Quarter Performance – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.