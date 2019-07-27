Waters (WAT) Shareholder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $2.77 Million; Encana (ECA) Stock Price Rose While Atwood & Palmer Has Decreased Holding

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 622,442 shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 31.54 million shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Focus On Energy: EnCana Poised To Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks That Are Book-Value Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana: Newfield Acquisition Is Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana +4% as Q4 earnings, production come in strong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (IFV) by 30,320 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $48.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $281.81 million for 5.25 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has 1,423 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Raymond James Financial Inc owns 7,118 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,884 are held by Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Perkins Coie Trust Company reported 400 shares. 115,938 are owned by Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 254,291 shares. Paloma Prns Management Company owns 29,418 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 186,568 shares stake. 3,800 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Tudor Et Al invested in 14,673 shares. Moreover, Prudential Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,878 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,909 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $15.48 million activity. 1,312 shares valued at $304,423 were sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, February 11. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33M. Harrington Michael C sold $5.26 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, February 13. $5.25M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by King Ian. Shares for $2.51M were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance”, Businesswire.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.