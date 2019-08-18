Waters (WAT) Shareholder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding by $2.77 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Valuation Declined, Holder Gagnon Securities Upped Position

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 171.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 434,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 688,271 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, up from 253,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 448,147 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $205.54. About 614,979 shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Investment holds 1.32% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 440,661 shares. Bartlett Communications Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 50 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce owns 534 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Company owns 200,234 shares. 3,475 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Atlas Browninc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,319 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) accumulated 1,682 shares. Colony Gp holds 1,448 shares. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited has 3,445 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America invested in 0.11% or 4,736 shares. Ajo LP has 186,568 shares. Argyle Mgmt has 14,425 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Provident Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.26% or 6,400 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 8,602 shares.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $225,372 activity. $101,120 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN. $21,480 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $27,627 were bought by Arkowitz David on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp holds 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 447,464 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 10,154 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company reported 94,812 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parkside Savings Bank Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Alps Advisors reported 91,439 shares. Nomura holds 42,838 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc holds 0% or 84,284 shares. Hudson Bay LP invested in 0% or 20,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 682,333 shares. Zweig has 84,683 shares. 13,468 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Vanguard Gp Incorporated owns 1.70M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

