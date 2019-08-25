Waters (WAT) Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Trimmed Holding as Share Value Declined; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $794,430; Market Value Rose

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 250,058 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.94M, down from 253,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.96. About 593,624 shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 146,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22 million, down from 152,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,128 shares to 266,622 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 9,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

