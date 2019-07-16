Waters (WAT) Shareholder Bristol John W & Company Trimmed Holding; As Weyerhaeuser (WY) Share Value Declined, Wilkins Investment Counsel Upped by $1.55 Million Its Position

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,384 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.32 million, down from 277,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $215.28. About 412,622 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 2.40M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95,862 shares to 416,259 shares, valued at $79.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. On Monday, January 28 Kelly Terrence P sold $673,571 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 2,942 shares. 2,000 shares valued at $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, January 30. The insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M. BEAUDOUIN MARK T had sold 27,848 shares worth $6.28 million. King Ian also sold $5.25M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, January 28. Kim Francis also sold $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 19,857 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 292,810 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,515 are held by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co. Stock Yards Savings Bank & Tru invested in 3,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 45,275 shares. 3,400 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Management Corp. Vanguard has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fmr Ltd reported 382,877 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 55 shares. 1,550 were reported by Creative Planning. 31,232 are held by Investec Asset Ltd. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 47,817 shares. Intl Gru has 30,470 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) has invested 0.41% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.60 million for 25.51 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

