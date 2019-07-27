Waters (WAT) Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Washington Trust Company Position in Visa (V) Lowered by $2.30 Million as Stock Rose

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 14,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,826 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.95M, down from 356,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 622,442 shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $15.48 million activity. Another trade for 2,942 shares valued at $673,571 was sold by Kelly Terrence P. $5.25 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by King Ian. $2.51 million worth of stock was sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. $463,180 worth of stock was sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, January 30. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F also sold $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 85,362 shares in its portfolio. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Gam Holdg Ag owns 1,799 shares. Private Advisor Lc reported 0.01% stake. Provident Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.26% or 6,400 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has 13,576 shares. Cleararc Inc invested in 1,759 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,877 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 69,928 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,013 shares. Ipswich Invest reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Proshare Advsr Limited Com stated it has 11,186 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 625 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 18,660 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ycg Lc reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Centre Asset Management Lc owns 55,570 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Company has invested 0.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 36,914 shares. Chemical Bank & Trust accumulated 40,855 shares. Mairs & Pwr invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lvw Ltd Llc accumulated 10,200 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 8,345 shares. Crow Point Ptnrs Lc reported 310,000 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 85,855 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 0.74% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 7.36M shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust reported 7,423 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Comgest Global Invsts Sas holds 2.37% or 694,600 shares. The Texas-based Eagle Glob Advsrs Lc has invested 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dsc Advsr Lp accumulated 7,885 shares.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,749 shares to 35,905 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: A Dividend Growth Monster For The Next 25 Years – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces C$22 Million Bought Deal Financing; SSR Mining To Exercise Its Right to Maintain Its Pro Rata Interest of 9.9% – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.